The smart speaker that rolls around
A voice-activated "smart assistant" that can move around a desk has been developed by robotics firm Anki.

The BBC's Chris Foxx asked Anki's Mark Palatucci what the robot could do that a regular smart speaker could not.

  • 08 Aug 2018
