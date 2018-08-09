Media player
Medical hack poses pacemaker risk
Hackers from all over the world have descend on Las Vegas for two major security conferences.
BBC North America technology reporter Dave Lee met researcher Billy Rios who claims his company has uncovered a major vulnerability in a medical device that could have serious consequences.
09 Aug 2018
