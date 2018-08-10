Can you speed-read these news stories?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can you speed-read these news stories?

The BBC is experimenting with a way of delivering the news more quickly on smartwatches.

Technology reporter Chris Foxx took a look at the prototype and asked the BBC's Cyrus Saihan whether the idea was practical.

  • 10 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Hybrid watch hides screen behind hands