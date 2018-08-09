Note 9's stylus doubles as a selfie stick
Samsung's latest smartphone introduces several photography innovations, including a Flaw Detection feature that tells owners when they need to retake a snap.

It is also targeting selfie addicts with an upgraded stylus that acts as a remote control for self-portraits.

  09 Aug 2018
