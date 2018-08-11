Media player
Hacking the US mid-terms? It's child's play
In November, Americans will go to the polls to vote in the crucial mid-term elections. But as intelligence chiefs in the country continue to warn of Russian interference, there is great concern about how vulnerable the US voting infrastructure could be to cyber-attack.
At the Def Con hacking conference in Las Vegas, our North America technology reporter Dave Lee met some children who were competing to hack replicas of the websites that will be used to show official voting results in November.
11 Aug 2018
