Eye tracking creates infinite VR space

Researchers at Adobe have created a virtual reality (VR) system that tricks your brain into thinking you have unlimited space to walk in.
The system uses sensors to detect obstacles in the real world and a floor plan of the room to help plan how to redirect the user.
It then takes advantage of quick, unconscious eye movements to adjust the environment without the user noticing.
BBC Click finds out more.
23 Aug 2018
