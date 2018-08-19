Harry Potter spells teach children to code

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harry Potter wand teaches children to code
A magic wand designed to teach children how to code has been revealed by computer firm Kano.
The BBC's Chris Fox asked Kano's Alex Klein how children would learn how to use it.
-
19 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window