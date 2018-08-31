Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Acer unveils new gaming cockpit and other tech news
BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Acer unveils its new gaming cockpit, the Predator Thronos, at Berlin’s Ifa technology show
- Bang and Olufsen reveal a smart speaker which you can roll to control the volume
- Jaguar Land Rover puts “virtual eyes” on self-driving pods as part of a trial to try to increase humans' trust in autonomous vehicles
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
31 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window