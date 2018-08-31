Acer unveils new gaming cockpit

Video

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

Acer unveils its new gaming cockpit, the Predator Thronos, at Berlin’s Ifa technology show

Bang and Olufsen reveal a smart speaker which you can roll to control the volume

Jaguar Land Rover puts “virtual eyes” on self-driving pods as part of a trial to try to increase humans' trust in autonomous vehicles

