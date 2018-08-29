Riding the jet powered FlyBoard Air
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Riding the jet engine-powered FlyBoard Air

The former jetski world champion Franky Zapata has spent years trying to perfect a machine that can fly above water.

He has now developed the FlyBoard Air which has five jet engines and can travel at 110mph (177kmph). BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 29 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Drones aid war on drugs and other news