Meet Hal the robot child patient

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
Google is fighting plans to extend the 'right to be forgotten'.
Controversial new copyright laws have been approved by members of the European Parliament.
Gaumard Scientific has developed a robot called Pediatric Hal which looks like a five-year-old child for medical students to work on.
14 Sep 2018
