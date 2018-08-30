Media player
8K TVs unveiled by Samsung and LG at Ifa tech show
The world's two bestselling television-makers are showing off rival 8K screens at the Ifa tech show in Berlin.
The TVs have four times as many pixels as 4K sets and 16 times as many as 1080p high definition ones.
The pitch is that this both presents more detail and allows their owners to sit closer to the action.
But while Samsung is putting its creation on sale next month, LG is not convinced the public is ready for the tech yet, as Rory Cellan-Jones reports.
30 Aug 2018
