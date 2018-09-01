Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Segway's self-balancing e-skates prove a challenge
Segway has developed some self-balancing e-skates which have a top speed of 7.5mph (12kph).
Technology reporter Chris Fox attempted to test a pair for BBC Click at Berlin's Ifa tech show.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
01 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window