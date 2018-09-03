Glowing walls respond to strokes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ifa 2018: Glowing wall tiles respond to strokes

Tiles that change colour and respond to touch are on show at the Ifa tech show in Berlin.

The BBC's Chris Fox asked the company's co-founder Gimmy Chu whether people would pay thousands of pounds to tile their walls with LED panels.

  • 03 Sep 2018
Go to next video: BBC reporter falls off self-balancing skates