The supermodels that will never die
The 3D digital models taking the fashion industry by storm

Balmain has used computer-generated 3D models in its latest fashion campaign.

Among them is Shudu, who has been dubbed the world's first digital supermodel, and has previously been used to advertise other brands. We spoke to creator Cameron James-Wilson.

Video Journalist: Miriam O'Donkor

  • 05 Sep 2018
