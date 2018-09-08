Design secrets of top video games revealed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Splatoon and Journey design secrets revealed
An exhibition exploring the design work of hit video games including Splatoon, Journey and No Man's Sky has opened in London.
It provides a rare insight into the design processes at often secretive developers such as Nintendo.
Curator Marie Foulston from the V&A said it was important for design spaces to "embrace and elevate" video games, as they are played by billions of people.
She shared some of the video game design secrets she learned while putting together the exhibition with the BBC.
Video journalist: Chris Fox
