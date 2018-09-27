Wallace and Gromit inspire smart trousers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The hi-tech trousers inspired by Wallace and Gromit

Smart trousers with artificial muscles have been developed to improve the lives of people with mobility problems.

Researchers at Bristol University created "The Right Trousers" to help people who are older or have disabilities to move.

The team was inspired by the Wallace and Gromit clay animation The Wrong Trousers.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 27 Sep 2018
Go to next video: The smart dress with a 'sixth sense'