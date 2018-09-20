Video

GoPro's latest action camera promises to produce smooth videos without the need for a separate gimbal or other stabilisation equipment.

The Hero 7 Black can record steadied clips in real-time and sped-up hyperlapse mode.

The company has posted a loss in all but one of the previous 11 quarters, leading to speculation that it might be taken over. The BBC's Leo Kelion asked GoPro founder Nick Woodman whether he had plans to sell the firm.