Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Would you want an AI version of yourself?
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of US President Donald Trump which can tweet and interact like him has been developed.
It is based on data from the president’s interviews, speeches and tweets.
The company behind the project now wants everyone to be able to have their own personalised AI which they claim can help make decisions.
“Maybe you can frame it as a very, extremely good friend for yourself, who knows you inside and out,” says Sidekik’s CEO, Johannes Tammekand.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window