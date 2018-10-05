A robot that can perform DIY and other news

Video

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

The Irish Data Protection Commission launches a formal investigation into Facebook’s recent data breach

Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology Institute develops a robot that can do DIY

Disney Research and ETH Zurich collaborate to create a drone with a spray-paint gun which could replace the need for scaffolding and ladders in industrial tasks

