The ladder-climbing robotic snake and other news
BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Google announces it is shutting down the majority of its social network, Google+, after user data was left exposed
- Augmented reality company, Magic Leap, holds its first developers conference
- University researchers at Kyoto University and the University of Electro-Communications create a robotic snake that can climb ladders
12 Oct 2018
