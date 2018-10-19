Click News: 'Electric gum' keeps its flavour

Media player
The 'electric gum' that keeps its flavour and other news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- An automated system designed to assess dense breast tissue in mammograms is developed. It is said to be as reliable as a radiologist
- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, dies aged 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
- A chewing gum which creates small amounts of electricity so it never runs out of flavour is created
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
19 Oct 2018
