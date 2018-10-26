Click News: Micro drones pull heavy objects

Video

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Uber announces a plan to add a surcharge to all London based fares booked by its app from “early” 2019 to help its drivers buy electric vehicles

Madrid bans electric scooters from being ridden on its pavements

Micro drones which can pull objects up to 40 times their own weight are developed by Stanford University and Ecole polytechnique federale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland

