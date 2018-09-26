Has Panasonic eclipsed mirrorless rivals?
Video

Panasonic S1R: First look at full-frame mirrorless camera

Panasonic is entering the full-frame mirrorless camera market with a product that - on paper - beats much of the competition.

But it still has lots to do to get the S1R ready for market, as BBC Click's Dan Simmons reports from the Photokina trade show in Cologne.

  • 26 Sep 2018
