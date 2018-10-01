Hot or not: Does your rating affect your dating?

Media player
Hot or not: Does rating yourself highly get you more dates?
Researchers have observed a 'good looks plateau', where rating yourself a 7/10 or a 10/10 has little effect on your online dating activity.
The Oxford Internet Institute collected data for 10 years from a popular dating website.
Presented by Jack Suddaby.
01 Oct 2018
