Can VR change lives in the real world?

Virtual lives: Could VR change how we think of others?
Researchers are studying whether “embodiment” - where you can see and control a virtual reality body - has effects in the real world.
Some experiments have suggested that giving people a virtual body can improve cognitive abilities and enhance their interest in a particular subject or reduce racial bias and domestic violence.
BBC Click finds out more.
11 Oct 2018
