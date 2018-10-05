Media player
Feely finger phone crawls across desk
A touch-sensitive robotic finger that can be attached to smartphones has been developed by a researcher in France.
The finger can crawl across the desk, waggle for attention when messages arrive and be used as an interface to control apps and games.
Developer Marc Teyssier told the BBC people generally found the finger creepy or weird because it was so unusual, but hoped it would be "accepted" in time.
