Could bots swarm in to rescue you one day?

Video
Can these bots one day swarm in to rescue you?
A flying robot inspired by how insects achieve flight has been developed by the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft).
The manually controlled DelFly has sensors and cameras on board to help it detect obstacles and there are plans to make it fully autonomous.
The robot is currently being used to study insects, but in the future it could be used in search and rescue operations or robotic pollination.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
05 Nov 2018
