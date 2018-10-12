Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Humanoid 'rescue robot' learns parkour
Atlas, the robot developed by tech firm Boston Dynamics, has learned the art of parkour.
The humanoid has been taught several skills during its development, including how to run, jump over objects and perform backflips.
The latest development shows the robot leap up on to 40cm (15.7in) high blocks without slowing down.
The company has suggested Atlas may one day be used in search and rescue operations, although critics fear it will be used for other purposes by the military.
-
12 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window