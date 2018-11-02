Click News: Robot delivers the post

Robot delivers the post and other technology news
BBC Click’s Lara Lewington looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- UK police ground some of their drones because of a fault that means the devices can fall out of the sky
- Google staff across the world stage a series of walkouts in protest at the company’s treatment of women. Google chief executive Sundar Pichai says: “I am fully committed to making progress on an issue that has persisted for far too long in our society…”
- An autonomous mail delivery robot is tested out in Norway
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
02 Nov 2018