A photographer has taken some surprisingly clear shots using a camera lens he made out of ice.
Mathieu Stern travelled to Iceland where he hoped to find the clearest possible ice.
He then moulded chunks of ice into lenses for his camera.
While the lenses only lasted about a minute each, he was able to take a series of surprisingly clear photos and videos.
He told the BBC he found the pictures "perfect", even though they were a little blurry.
24 Oct 2018
