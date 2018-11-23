Click News: Star Wars AT-ST stalks Devon

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Star Wars AT-ST stalks Devon and other technology news
BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- The value of cryptocurrency Bitcoin falls below $5,000 (£3,889) for the first time since October 2017
- Nasa announces it will send its 2020 Mars rover to a location known as Jezero Crater, which they believe could hold a clue to ancient life on the planet
- A man installs a replica of an AT-ST Walker by a roadside in Devon in the hope it would be a tourist attraction
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-45992478/star-wars-at-st-stalks-devon-and-other-technology-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window