The real-life Robocop and other news

The real-life Robocop and other tech news
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including;
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg angered representatives from nine countries by refusing to attend a UK parliamentary select committee investigating disinformation and fake news
- Uber has been fined £385,000 for letting hackers steal data on 2.7 million UK customers.
- A robot security guard, called Perseusbot has been tested at Tokyo railway station in bid to boost security ahead of the 2020 Games
30 Nov 2018
