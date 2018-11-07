Keep your earphones untangled

Media player
How to ensure your earphones never get tangled up
BBC Click's Emily Bates has a novel way to make sure your earphones remain untangled.
All you need to free yourself from time wasting untangling is a knife and a cork from a bottle of sparkling wine.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
07 Nov 2018
