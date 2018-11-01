Google staff walk out of New York offices

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Google walkout: Staff leave New York offices over women's treatment
Staff at Google offices across the world, including its New York building, have walked out in a series of unprecedented protests against the company's treatment of women.
Pictures have been shared of employees taking part on social media in Dublin, London and Zurich. The first walkout was at Google's Singapore office.
The staff are demanding a change to how sexual misconduct allegations are handled at the company.
-
01 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-46061060/google-walkout-staff-leave-new-york-offices-over-women-s-treatmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window