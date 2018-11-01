Google staff walk out of New York offices
Staff at Google offices across the world, including its New York building, have walked out in a series of unprecedented protests against the company's treatment of women.

Pictures have been shared of employees taking part on social media in Dublin, London and Zurich. The first walkout was at Google's Singapore office.

The staff are demanding a change to how sexual misconduct allegations are handled at the company.

