Fashion: Can AI predict future trends?

Video

Many fashion companies are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to help predict future fashion trends.

One system detects the colour, pattern, size and combination of clothes in social media images and e-commerce websites.

The company behind it says the AI can help work out what is popular in both local and global markets.

The UK disposes of more than 300,000 tonnes of clothing every year, so by only producing what it is likely to sell, waste could also be reduced.

But can a computer really predict next season’s style?

BBC Click’s Emily Bates finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.