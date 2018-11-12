What is fake news and how to identify it?
Fake news is not only news that you disagree with. It can also very closely mimic real news stories.

Technology reporter Zoe Kleinman explains.

This is part of a series by the BBC on disinformation and fake news - a global problem challenging the way we share information and perceive the world around us.

To see more stories and learn more about the series visit www.bbc.co.uk/fakenews

