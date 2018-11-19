My journey from British army to cyber expert

Video

BBC Click talks to Phill Kimpton who had depression after leaving the British army after years of military service.

He became fascinated by IT security and says working to prevent cyber-attacks gave him a new purpose in life and filled the void he was left with on leaving the army.

"Coming from the military and having that experience with physical security, I soon realised that with some technical aptitude and learning, that I could also map that over to the industry in IT security where I'm at now," he said.

