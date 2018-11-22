HoloLens: Could it help save babies’ lives?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could HoloLens tech help save babies’ lives?
For the first time in the UK, midwifery students are using Microsoft’s HoloLens technology as part of their training.
Students at Middlesex University are shown virtual reality images of what is happening inside the anatomy, with the aim to teach them about all the obstetric emergencies that could occur.
The technology costs tens of thousands of pounds, but can it really be a substitute for experience from real-world training?
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
22 Nov 2018
