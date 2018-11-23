'Sci-fi' plane flies succesfully
Video

A team of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have created the first ever plane to take flight without moving parts.

It uses electroaerodynamic propulsion to fly which is greener and quieter than traditional aircraft. Is this the future of aviation?

