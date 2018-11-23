Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Sci-fi' plane with no moving parts flies successfully
A team of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have created the first ever plane to take flight without moving parts.
It uses electroaerodynamic propulsion to fly which is greener and quieter than traditional aircraft. Is this the future of aviation?
23 Nov 2018
