Hwang Sang-ki: The pain will not be forgotten
Samsung has formally apologised to employees who fell sick or died after working in its factories.
In the apology, Samsung president Kim Ki-nam said staff and families had "suffered" because the South Korean company had been too slow to act.
Hwang Sang-ki, who headed the compensation campaign, said the apology did not go far enough.
23 Nov 2018
