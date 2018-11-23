'The pain will not be forgotten'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hwang Sang-ki: The pain will not be forgotten

Samsung has formally apologised to employees who fell sick or died after working in its factories.

In the apology, Samsung president Kim Ki-nam said staff and families had "suffered" because the South Korean company had been too slow to act.

Hwang Sang-ki, who headed the compensation campaign, said the apology did not go far enough.

  • 23 Nov 2018