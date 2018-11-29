Media player
Serkis on Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle special effects
Acclaimed actor Andy Serkis has gone behind the camera to direct the new movie Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.
The film is an adaptation of The Jungle Book for Netflix and features the voices of Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Andy Serkis told BBC Click's Marc Cieslak that the film had a darkness probably not seen before in a Jungle Book story.
Serkis and his company The Imaginarium are experts in performance capture, blending human actors with computer generated characters.
