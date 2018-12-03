The Finnish ferry that sails itself

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The ferry using Rolls-Royce technology that sails itself
Sensors and cameras help this ferry in Finland navigate independently and allowing it to dock itself.
In an emergency it can be controlled by humans offshore using satellite and internet communications.
Rolls-Royce, who have developed the technology, believe it could eventually lead to ships not needing staff.
But would you want to travel on a ship without a captain or crew?
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
03 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-46350188/the-ferry-using-rolls-royce-technology-that-sails-itselfRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window