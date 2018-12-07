Cyber-plant drives itself towards light
Cyber-plant drives towards light - and other tech news

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • The UK’s Ministry of Defence carries out its biggest ever exercise using autonomous vehicles
  • A seven-year-old toy reviewer has been revealed as YouTube’s highest-earning star, according to Forbes Magazine.
  • A cyber-plant hybrid that moves a robot and wheels to drive itself towards the light is developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

