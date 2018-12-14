Backpack bees give farmers a weather buzz

Video

BBC Click's Dan Simmons looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including;

Britain's National Health Service will be banned from buying fax machines and told to phase their use out by 31 March 2020

"Meghan Markle" was the most searched-for person's name for the second year running on Google's UK search service

Bees have been fitted with backpacks to send weather data to farmers so they can better manage their crops

