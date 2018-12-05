‘My hand could open a car door’
Biohackers: ‘My hand could unlock my car door’

Biohackers want to make their bodies and brains function better by "hacking" their biology.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme meets the people who are inserting technology under their skin, adopting extreme diets and trying to change their DNA.

  • 05 Dec 2018
