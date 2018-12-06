Falcon 9 rocket lands on water
Falcon 9 rocket guides itself to sea

Because the rocket could not be sure of a stable landing, it guided itself away from the targeted touchdown zone on land and instead touched down on water just offshore.

The rocket showed off its skills by hovering over the water before it toppled over.

