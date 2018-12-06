Smart rocket...
Smart rocket guides itself to sea

The Falcon 9 rocket could not be sure of a stable landing, so guided itself away from the targeted touchdown zone on land and instead touched down on water just offshore.

  • 06 Dec 2018