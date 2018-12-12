'If you Google the word idiot...'
'If you Google the word idiot, a picture of Donald Trump comes up?'

Google's Chief executive Sundar Pichai went in front of US Congress to defend his company to lawmakers.

He faced questions about political bias and how the company uses personal data.

The BBC's North American technology reporter Dave Lee breaks it down.

