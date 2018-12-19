Email trick against bots

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to know if a bot has sent an email from your account
Adding a fake email address to your email account could alert you if a bot has access to your account.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
19 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-46544714/how-to-know-if-a-bot-has-sent-an-email-from-your-accountRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window