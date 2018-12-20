Gaming: Which titles will be big in 2019?

Media player
Which video games will be big in 2019?
With 2019 approaching what are the video games to look out for in the new year?
BBC Click Marc Cieslak looks at The Last of Us 2, Anthem, Far Cry: New Dawn and Wizards Unite.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
20 Dec 2018
